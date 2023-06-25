Fox’s Maria Bartiromo Accuses the White House of ‘Drumming Up’ the Russia Uprising to Distract from Hunter Biden’s ‘Blockbuster What’sApp Message’

Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo claimed the Biden administration is “drumming up” on the civil war that nearly broke out in Russia in order to dodge the latest revelations on Hunter Biden.

Bartiromo joined Fox & Friends Sunday to blast the Hunter Biden “double standard.”

“I know that the State Department and the White House would like everybody to move the Hunter Biden story off of the front page and start talking about all the drama in Russia over the weekend,” Bartiromo said. “We’re not going to do that on Sunday Morning Futures. The biggest story of the week was that WhatsApp message from Hunter Biden, and he is basically doing a shakedown that you would expect in a Francis Ford Coppola Godfather movie.”

Bartiromo was referring to a WhatsApp message in which President Joe Biden’s son invoked his father’s name while demanding a payment from his Chinese business associate. Many conservatives have tried to hold up the text as a smoking gun showing the Biden family’s involvement in bribery schemes connected with their foreign business dealings. Two IRS whistleblowers allege that DOJ officials delayed in authenticating the information.

This all follows the plea deal Hunter Biden received last week from federal prosecutors over misdemeanor tax charges and one gun felony.

Asked if she thinks the media coverage is breaking through on the Hunter Biden story, Bartiromo argued “The White House wanted to give the media something else to cover, and this is the MO. This is exactly the way they do things.”

On Friday I said ‘Wow, what a blockbuster WhatsApp message. I’m sure there will be an enormous story over the weekend that the White House is gonna be pushing to take this story off the front page.’ And sure enough, we’ve got the State Department drumming up the drama that took place over the weekend in Russia. So I don’t know if it’s going to break through. The mainstream media has an excuse again not to cover it. They’re covering everything about Russia and the Wagner Group as if it really matters to the U.S. right now.

Bartiromo’s comments on Fox & Friends Sunday came one day after one of the show’s co-hosts, Rachel Campos-Duffy, claimed that the United States could be behind the Wagner Group’s coup attempt.

As it so happens, despite minimizing the uprising’s importance to America, Bartiromo actually led Sunday Morning Futures by interviewing Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) about the development.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com