Fox & Friends Saturday co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy repeatedly accused the United States of possibly orchestrating the unfolding coup in Russia.

On Friday into Saturday morning, chaos erupted in Russia as the Wagner paramilitary group headed by Yevgeny Prigozhin began to stage what is being called an armed insurrection at this point, claiming control of two Russian cities and calling into question Vladimir Putin’s control of regular Russian military forces. The Wagner forces are heading toward Moscow.

On this week’s edition of Fox & Friends Saturday, co-hosts Pete Hegseth, Rachel Campos-Duffy, and Will Cain interfiewed author Rebeka Koffler, and later K.T. McFarland, about the unfolding situation. Both guests agreed with Campos-Duffy’s speculation that the U.S. could be behind the coup attempt:

RACHEL CAMPOS-DUFFY: Rebekah, what do you know about him? And we know he’s a mercenary, so he’s willing to take money from anybody. Is there any possibility at all that the United States has anything to do with this?

REBEKAH KOFFLER: That’s a very interesting question, Rachel. You’re turning into an intelligence officer, actually, in terms of their mindset. You know, it’s exactly my second thought after the thought that I just expressed that this potentially was a staged operation and in reality, there’s no fallout between Prigozhin and Putin. My second thought was that it’s possibly we, the United States and possibly may have made a deal with Prigozhin, Prigozhin. Remember, he is a businessman.

KT MCFARLAND: This often the devil you know is bad as he is is better than the devil you don’t know. And if there’s a civil war, if there are nuclear weapons flying around, who knows where this could lead?

RACHEL CAMPOS-DUFFY: You know, back in the Iraq and Afghanistan war, I was one of those people that just sort of believed everything that came out of my government. And now I don’t believe, I don’t believe a lot of it. And I’m always questioning things. And I asked our last guest on this topic, Rebekah Koffler, if she thought it was possible that we could be behind this attempted coup with the Wagner group. And she said it’s definitely one of the possibilities or NATO.

KT MCFARLAND: You know, I think she’s right that the United States government, whether it’s been actively or behind the scenes, been very involved in Ukraine and Russia for a long time.