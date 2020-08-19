Fox News anchor Trace Gallagher questioned Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) nomination of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) during her DNC speech on Tuesday night — pointing out to Zach Friend, a former Obama campaign spokesperson, that the move was “very confusing.”

Gallagher played a clip of Ocasio-Cortez’s speech, during which she seconded the nomination for Sanders, as part of a formality of the party’s convention.

“I know it was symbolic, Zach, you know, this nomination of Bernie Sanders, but it was also very confusing,” Gallagher said. “This cannot, Zach, be the message that the Biden campaign was hoping for.”

Friend highlighted that the gesture was procedural and noted that Ocasio-Cortez’s speech was not unprecedented, pointing out that it has also happened on the Republican side with Former President Ronald Reagan and others.

“I actually think it was a good thing that early on the Biden camp recognized the need to partner with Senator Sanders and his team, who received a number votes during the primary and gave them an opportunity not just to speak at the convention but also had their delegates cast their votes,” he added.

“This was exactly that. The DNC specifically asked Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez to do this, so procedurally it is actually what had it intended to be and a good show of unity to have her and others have the opportunity to say these things.”

Gallagher insisted the move was confusing and faulted the DNC for failing to provide clarity to its viewers.

Watch above, via Fox News.

