Congressman Matt Gaetz (R- FL) said on Fox News Friday night that President Donald Trump shows that no lockdown can be 100 percent effective and that the president’s strategy for reopening should continue.

Carlson opened by asking about an earlier tweet from Chuck Schumer about delaying the upcoming Supreme Court hearing.

“Apparently Chuck Schumer, the Senate Minority Leader, has just tweeted that it would be ‘irresponsible’ given the president’s illness for the Senate to move forward with confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett. What would the president’s coronavirus infection have to do with the Supreme Court nomination?” Carlson asked.

Schumer’s tweet about the hearing did not actually mention the president at all. His call to postpone the hearing was based on two members of the Senate Judiciary Committee — Mike Lee and Thom Tillis — testing positive.

We now have two members of the Senate Judiciary Committee who have tested positive for COVID, and there may be more. I wish my colleagues well. It is irresponsible and dangerous to move forward with a hearing, and there is absolutely no good reason to do so. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) October 3, 2020

The Florida congressman and Trump ally went on to make the case that what the president’s positive test shows it that lockdowns cannot stop the virus 100 percent and that the administration’s strategy for reopenings should continue:

“I am familiar with the testing and other coronavirus protocols that are around the Oval Office and Air Force One. What I can tell you is that if this virus can get into the Oval, into the body of the president, there is no place where it could not possibly infect one of our fellow Americans. That’s why it’s so important to continue executing on President Trump’s strategy to allow our country to open up, but then to ensure that we protect the vulnerable, because there is no lockdown that can be a panacea to save everyone from everything, and this is proof positive that’s the case. I hope in a matter of days or weeks, we are not talking about how Trump survived the coronavirus, but maybe how the coronavirus survived Trump. He’s the hardest working man I have ever met.”

Carlson said that’s “such a smart point” because “if the president can get this virus, then it tells you a lot about our ability to protect ourselves from it.”

“Maybe we should spend more time on therapeutics to help people once they are infected. Why has that occurred to no one?” he asked.

Gaetz touted what the White House has done on therapeutics and defended the U.S. coronavirus response overall, saying, “The answer is not to hunker down, shut down, hide under your bed and hope that the virus won’t ever find you. The answer is to ensure that we live our lives, protect the vulnerable, and recognize the critical importance of making sure we continue to make progress on those therapeutics so we can continue to become more and more survivable against a virus.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

