Gavin Newsom Has HAD IT With Republicans Bashing California, Tells Hannity, ‘What Are You Arguing For? Mississippi’s Economic Policy?!’

California Governor Gavin Newsom did something that powerful Democrats rarely do, but Republicans do with great frequency: he pointed to states dominated by the rival political party as examples of poorly-governed entities.

For years, prominent Republican politicians have routinely bashed states such as California, New York, and “Taxachusetts” as liberal hellholes – not to mention cities such as Chicago and San Francisco. Democrats of similar stature have been far more circumspect in this regard, but in an interview with Sean Hannity, Newsom had heard enough.

On Friday, Hannity showed previously un-aired footage of his conversation with Newsom, which was recorded one week before in Sacramento.

During the interview, the Fox News host argued that businesses and wealthy people are leaving California because the state’s regulatory burdens are too onerous and the taxes are too high:

NEWSOM: I’m a small business person. I’ve started 21 companies, a thousand employees. HANNITY: You’re a great businessman. I know your background. NEWSOM: I’m passionate about that. California never held me back. It gave me every opportunity in the world. All these folks, Elon Musk – Tesla exists because of California’s regulatory framework. HANNITY: Then why are they moving their headquarters outta here? You know why? To save money. NEWSOM: They moved their headquarters back! They moved their R&D world headquarters back just three weeks ago! Why did they do that? [CROSSTALK] HANNITY: They’re moving to increase their profits and save money because you tax too much. NEWSOM: Because we created the conditions where they flourish and then they get to a point of maturity and they get to a point of becoming multinational companies. HANNITY: And they leave, why? NEWSOM: Because some find greener pastures or are looking for defensive postures as it relates to economic risk. But there’s thousands–we have a 47% increase in business startups this year compared to last year. HANNITY: Would you not acknowledge that one of the considerations– [CROSSTALK] NEWSOM: It’s almost a point of success. We birth these folks, they move out of the house, and thousands more are birthed every year. HANNITY: So, they build their companies here and now all of a sudden they’re paying that high tax bill– [CROSSTALK] NEWSOM: This is on its way to becoming the fourth-largest economy in the world. What are you arguing for? Mississippi’s economic policy?! Literally, that’s what you’re arguing for! The great Sam Brownback’s Kansas policy?! It was a debacle. No economic growth. Seventy-one percent of the GDP in America are in blue counties. Seventy-one percent of the GDP in America are in blue counties. Progressive policies. [CROSSTALK] NEWSOM: Seven of the top-ten dependent states are your states. We’re subsidizing your states, Sean.

Hannity went on record as saying he prefers the policies of Mississippi and Alabama to California’s.

Mississippi and Alabama regularly rank last or near last among the 50 states in quality-of-life rankings.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com