Ex-Trump Adviser Asks Why Anyone Would Work For Him When He’s ‘Viciously’ Attacked ‘Nearly All’ His Former Staffers

Former Donald Trump adviser Steve Cortes questioned on Friday why anyone would want to work for the former president when he has “viciously” attacked “nearly all his former senior staffers.”

After Trump lashed out at his former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, claiming he was “born with a VERY small brain,” Cortes took to Twitter to question why anyone would want to work for the former president.

“A very serious question: Who would work for Trump?” Cortes asked. “If he wins, what people of gravity and substance would volunteer to work for his administration, knowing how viscously he’s attacked nearly all his former senior staffers?”

A very serious question: Who would work for Trump??? If he wins, what people of gravity and substance would volunteer to work for his administration, knowing how viscously he’s attacked nearly all his former senior staffers? pic.twitter.com/EjUU6oMxVU — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) June 16, 2023

Cortes — who advised Trump in 2016 and 2020 — endorsed Trump’s 2024 Republican primary rival Ron DeSantis last month and became an adviser to the pro-DeSantis Never Back Down super PAC.

In an article for Newsweek, Cortes wrote that while he had “worked as a dedicated spokesman and advocate for Donald Trump for much of the last seven years,” the “America First movement has always been bigger and more important than any one individual.”

Trump has lashed out at many of his former staffers in recent months, including former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and former Director of Strategic Communications Alyssa Farah Griffin.



Several former Trump staffers have joined DeSantis’ campaign efforts, including Trump’s former senior legal adviser Jenna Ellis, who accused Trump of hiring “chronically unemployable losers” for his 2024 campaign.

On Friday, Fox News radio host Guy Benson criticized Trump for “trashing his own top administration officials — including his VP, multiple cabinet secretaries & even Kayleigh,” calling it “endless, exhausting drama and grievance.”

Benson also argued that “many talented people would look at his conduct in recent years & say ‘no thanks’” to working in a future Trump administration.

