Gen. Milley Says ‘There Was Nothing That I or Anyone Else Saw’ in Intel Indicating Afghanistan Would Collapse in 11 Days

General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, addressed questions about the intelligence assessments of Afghanistan prior to the Taliban takeover happening within several days.

Milley and Defense Secretary held a press briefing Wednesday addressing the need to get Americans and Afghan allies evacuated quickly. In his address Monday on the chaos, President Joe Biden defended his decision to withdraw, while admitting the collapse “did unfold more quickly than we had anticipated.”

Milley made a point of responding to reports that “there were warnings of a rapid collapse” in the intel they saw.

I have previously said from this podium, and in sworn testimony before Congress, that the intelligence clearly indicated multiple scenarios were possible. One of those was an outright Taliban takeover following a rapid collapse of the Afghan Security Forces and the government. Another was a civil war, and a third was a negotiated settlement. However, the timeframe of a rapid collapse, that was widely estimated and ranged from weeks to months and even years following our departure. There was nothing that I or anyone else saw that indicated a collapse of this army and this government in 11 days.

“There’s plenty of time to do AARs and key lessons learned, and to delve into these questions with great detail,” he added, “but right now is not that time. Right now we have to focus on this mission, because we have soldiers at risk, and we also have American citizens and Afghans who supported us for 20 years also at risk.”

