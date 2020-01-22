Conservative lawyer George Conway tore into the arguments made by White House lawyers at the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump in a rare but lengthy cable news appearance Wednesday morning.

Speaking with CNN’s Jake Tapper ahead of the second day of the trial, Conway, the husband of Trump adviser Kellyanne, said the Democratic House managers “outclassed” Trump’s lawyers on Tuesday.

“The managers were prepared, they were thoughtful, they were factual, they were logical, they were dignified,” Conway said. “Trump’s lawyers, on the other hand, were dissembling, distorting and even lying.”

“The depths to which Trump’s lawyers will go to make these deceptive arguments. I mean they’re treating the American public, they’re treating the Senate, like they’re morons,” Conway said, regarding arguments that Trump did not withhold aid from Ukraine for his own political gain. “It’s just outrageous.”

At one point, Tapper played Conway a clip of the White House counsel denying there was a quid pro quo between Trump and Ukraine.

“Just utterly and completely shameless in light of all of the evidence,” Conway reacted. “And the notion that you can assert that the call, as the president has been doing, as perfect is crazy.”

The CNN anchor asked Conway what he thought, as a conservative, about the Republican party “going against these basic rules that you consider to be important” by rejecting evidence at the trial.

“I’m deeply saddened,” Conway said. “It’s very upsetting. And this is a moment I think of reckoning. Not just for the country and for the rule of law and for the Constitution. It’s a very specific day of reckoning for the Republican senators who took this oath, and the Republican Party generally. Are they going to stand for lies instead of truth? Are they going to stand for gaslighting instead of reality? Are they going to just do the bidding of this one man and put his interests over those of the country?”

“That’s what this is about.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]