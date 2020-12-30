Conservative lawyer George Conway ripped Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) and President Donald Trump’s “enablers” in an interview with CNN anchor Jake Tapper on Wednesday afternoon over their continued last-ditch efforts to delegitimize President-elect Joe Biden’s 2020 election win.

Tapper asked Conway about how Hawley’s move to object to Biden’s defeat could expose continued divides in the Republican Party.

“Couldn’t this move by Josh Hawley force John Thune to vote against President Trump and thus open an opportunity for somebody to primary John Thune, in a Republican primary for when he runs for reelection, because there is now this anti-fact, ant-truth groundswell of support among Trump supporters?” Tapper asked Conway.

Conway responded by saying the political party he formerly associated with continues to “degrade” itself.

“If that’s true, then the I guess the path success in the Republican party is to continue to degrade it. What we’re seeing here is a never-ending downward spiral into delusion and unreality and into just lies about the integrity of our democracy. And that is profoundly dangerous. These individuals are seeking to advance their own political careers and do so at the expense of trust in our democracy,” Conway continued.

“They are fomenting these lies, fomenting these fears of an illegitimate election and they’re doing so for their own political benefit and it’s destructive of democracy,” he stated. “It’s horrible.”

Conway also called out Hawley’s argument that he’s just standing up for voters who feel there was widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

“The reason why they are being concerned is because they are being lied to and people like Hawley are sticking up for the lies or not countering the lies. The source of all of these fears that people have about an election, to the extent that they actually have them, is from the lying from the president and his enablers,” Conway stated.

He went onto rip Trump six ways till Sunday while dumping cold water on the Trump campaign’s continuous legal efforts.

