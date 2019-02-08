Geraldo Rivera Defends AOC’s Green New Deal to Fox & Friends: ‘There Is Evidence’ of Global Warming

Fox News correspondent Geraldo Rivera defended New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez‘s Green New Deal Friday morning, pointing to “evidence” that something has to be done about global warming and environmental decay.

Asked by Fox and Friends’ Steve Doocy what he thinks about the young congresswoman’s plan for renewable energy that would “remake everything as we know it,” Rivera reacted emphatically in support.

“I’m a fan of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. She represents a district which three of my grandchildren reside,” he began, noting that’s also where they studied in college. “She represents much of the borough of Queens, which is the epicenter of immigration in America. 138 languages are spoken in the borough. It’s estimated 300,000 residents in the borough are undocumented immigrants. Maybe it is a modern brave new world.”

The show hosts interrupted Rivera’s rant about Ocasio-Cortez’s district, asking him again what he thought about the deal itself. Rivera said the deal, while a somewhat “idealistic” and “aspirational” type of “future think”, is positive and necessary.

“You aspire for total control? You aspire to support the people that don’t work?” asked Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade.

“No, you aspire to get rid of pollution, Brian,” said Rivera. “You aspire to get rid of traffic. You aspire to make the world environmentally a place where it is sustainable.”

Rivera said the government should take advantage of available energy alternatives for American homes, such as solar power.

“When I look at the last five years and I look at the record-high temperatures, to me there is evidence that something has to change to keep those temperatures from continuing to go up,” said Rivera.

The Fox News corresponded finally noted that while he supports Ocasio-Cortez’s vision for a clean and energy-efficient environment, he does not think the Green New Deal will actually be possible.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com