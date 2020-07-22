Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera praised President Donald Trump’s “brave” well-wishes to Ghislaine Maxwell on Wednesday, claiming the former longtime girlfriend of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein “deserved bail” as she faces charges of underage sex trafficking.

“When asked @realDonaldTrump said he wished #GhislaineMaxwellArrested well. With media mob eager to see her lynched it was brave to weigh in,” Rivera tweeted. “Fact: cases vs her are for crimes allegedly committed more than 25 years ago. She deserved bail & got solitary confinement: woke politics.”

When asked @realDonaldTrump said he wished #GhislaineMaxwellArrested well. With media mob eager to see her lynched it was brave to weigh in. Fact: cases vs her are for crimes allegedly committed more than 25 years ago. She deserved bail & got solitary confinement: woke politics. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) July 22, 2020

Rivera was referring to President Trump saying on Tuesday, “I just wish her well, frankly… I’ve met her numerous times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach. I guess they lived in Palm Beach. But I wish her well. Whatever it is.”

The tweet came under heavy fire, with social media users pointing out that it was the second time in two weeks that Rivera had defended Maxwell.

This is the second time in two weeks that Geraldo Rivera has publicly signaled support for Ghislaine Maxwell. Hmm. https://t.co/zc3DHzGd10 — Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) July 22, 2020

Going all in on defending someone accused of sexually assaulting minors to help Trump save face is a choice. https://t.co/HXoG0CxEXc — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) July 22, 2020

It’s possible this is the worst hot take of all time.https://t.co/qVRLvk0kG0 — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) July 22, 2020

If she had helped Epstein groom & rape your daughter, you wouldn’t care if it was 25 years or 25 days ago. Sexual assault of a minor is such a heinous crime many jurisdictions have long or no statute of limitations. What a horrifically bad take. What dirt does she have on you?! https://t.co/eg1aG1rvTk — Sarah Rumpf (@rumpfshaker) July 22, 2020

Here is Geraldo defending a child sex trafficker, and Trump in the same tweet. https://t.co/XltlwLjF4a — Gregg Housh (@GreggHoush) July 22, 2020

What does Ghislane Maxwell have on Geraldo? https://t.co/OD45lD5XEv — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) July 22, 2020

Republican Congressman Chip Roy — who condemned Trump’s “unacceptably obtuse” Maxwell comments on Wednesday — also called out Rivera, responding, “She does this crap to my daughter – I dont care if was 50 years ago – she should beg for solitary confinement.”

Yeah, I am with Sarah here. She does this crap to my daughter – I dont care if was 50 years ago – she should beg for solitary confinement. https://t.co/RS2x7SqDqY — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) July 22, 2020

Rivera previously defended Maxwell on Fox News last week, claiming she had been hiding from reporters and not law enforcement in the past year.

“These charges relate to offenses that happened twenty-five years ago. 1994 to 1997,” Rivera declared, adding, “I think these are charges that are wobbly on their face, and for this judge to chicken out and not give this suspect or this defendant bail, I think is copping out to the mob.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]