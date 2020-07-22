comScore

Geraldo Rivera Calls Trump ‘Brave’ For Wishing Ghislaine Maxwell Well: ‘She Deserved Bail’

By Charlie NashJul 22nd, 2020, 1:16 pm

Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera praised President Donald Trump’s “brave” well-wishes to Ghislaine Maxwell on Wednesday, claiming the former longtime girlfriend of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein “deserved bail” as she faces charges of underage sex trafficking.

“When asked @realDonaldTrump said he wished #GhislaineMaxwellArrested well. With media mob eager to see her lynched it was brave to weigh in,” Rivera tweeted. “Fact: cases vs her are for crimes allegedly committed more than 25 years ago. She deserved bail & got solitary confinement: woke politics.”

Rivera was referring to President Trump saying on Tuesday, “I just wish her well, frankly… I’ve met her numerous times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach. I guess they lived in Palm Beach. But I wish her well. Whatever it is.”

The tweet came under heavy fire, with social media users pointing out that it was the second time in two weeks that Rivera had defended Maxwell.

Republican Congressman Chip Roy — who condemned Trump’s “unacceptably obtuse” Maxwell comments on Wednesday — also called out Rivera, responding, “She does this crap to my daughter – I dont care if was 50 years ago – she should beg for solitary confinement.”

Rivera previously defended Maxwell on Fox News last week, claiming she had been hiding from reporters and not law enforcement in the past year.

“These charges relate to offenses that happened twenty-five years ago. 1994 to 1997,” Rivera declared, adding, “I think these are charges that are wobbly on their face, and for this judge to chicken out and not give this suspect or this defendant bail, I think is copping out to the mob.”

