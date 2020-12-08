Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera made a rather notable aside during The Five on Tuesday when he told his colleagues that he and President Donald Trump aren’t exactly on great speaking terms right now.

Rivera has supported Trump on a number of issues but he is also acknowledging the reality that the president lost the election and Joe Biden won and it’s time to accept that.

As The Five talked about Trump’s vaccine summit, Rivera knocked Biden and said the following:

“I don’t mean to be petty or partisan, I just want you to know that as his friend — even if he may not be speaking to me right now because of my position on the election being over — but I think, I insist that we have to recognize the role he played, the 45th president, in defeating a pandemic that has been so devastating to America in the world.”

Minutes later, Jesse Watters picked up on that and remarked, “That seems like pretty juicy gossip to me.”

As the co-hosts laughed, Rivera said, “He didn’t take my calls the last two times I tried.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]