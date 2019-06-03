Fox News anchor Chris Wallace drew laughs when he asked New York Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand “What about men?” as she talked about women getting a “seat at the table” in politics, and got a snappy answer in reply.

One of several memorable moments from Sunday night’s Fox News town hall with Gillibrand came when Wallace asked about a tweet Gillibrand sent in December, which read “Our future is: Female(.) Intersectional(.) Powered by our belief in one another. And we’re just getting started.”

“Two questions there,” Wallace began. “What do you mean our future is female, and I think for a lot of us, because I’ve been trying to study up to prepare for this, what’s your definition of intersectional?”

Gillibrand congratulated Wallace for the “Really good questions,” and said “What I mean by our future is female is that we want more women’s voices heard. I was so inspired by the 2018 election, those 120 women who ran in the red and purple places across the country, broke through, our first two Muslim American women, our first two native American women, young women, diverse women, and so we want women to have a seat at the table.”

“What about men?” Wallace asked, to which Gillibrand immediately replied “They’re already there! Do you not know?”

As the audience laughed and applauded Gillibrand, Wallace said “But, I guess what I’m asking is, are we part of the future, too?”

“Yes, you are already there,” Gillibrand replied, staving off worldwide panic over an impending male genocide.

“That’s very reassuring,” Wallace said with a smile.

“That’s not meant to be exclusionary, it’s meant to be inclusionary,” Gillibrand explained.

“Oh okay, good. We like that,” Wallace said.

“We just want a couple more chairs for the rest of us,” Gillibrand said.

“Okay, all right, we’re not threatened,” Wallace said, never clarifying exactly who “we” referred to.

Gillibrand later tweeted a clip of the moment, and along with her sparring with Wallace over Fox News, earned herself headlines like this one, from Politico: “Gillibrand sticks it to Fox News in scrappy town hall.”

She also apparently sees some political benefit in highlighting moments like these. On Monday, she began selling campaign merchandise commemorating her match with Wallace:

Ever been told you’re not “polite?” We have something for you: https://t.co/Uu8TF0KhqQ pic.twitter.com/ERvJdEiqie — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) June 3, 2019

Gillibrand went into the night polling at a bare blip, which makes her performance an interesting test case for other Democrats having a tough time standing out in a crowded field.

Watch the clip above, via Fox News.

