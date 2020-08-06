Rudy Giuliani, former New York City mayor and current lawyer of President Donald Trump, pronounced Black Lives Matter a “domestic terrorist group” full of “killers” who “hate white people.”

In a Thursday interview with Fox & Friends, Giuliani claimed that because of the ongoing racial justice protests supported by the political left, “this is no longer America…They are literally trying to overthrow our way of life.” Honing in on Black Lives Matter, Giuliani compared the movement to Antifa and said “both of whom are domestic terrorist groups without any doubt.”

“Do you know who knows that best? African-Americans. I’ve actually had them tell me, why aren’t they classified as a terrorist group,” Giuliani claimed. “Just because they are Black, nobody can say it?”

“Stop the nonsense,” he continued. “These are killers and people who hate white people. They are people who hate white men in particular, and they want to do away with mother/father family. They don’t think fathers are necessary.”

Giuliani’s comments come after he previously spread debunked conspiracy theories about Black Lives Matter as well as false claims about Black violence toward cops throughout the protests over George Floyd’s death.

Watch above, via Fox News.

