Giuliani ‘Likely’ to End Up Bankrupt With Court-Appointed Attorney, Warns Former Nixon Counsel: ‘It’s Sad But True’

John Dean, the former White House Counsel to President Richard Nixon, warned on Wednesday that former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani could end up bankrupt with a court-appointed attorney as a result of his mounting legal bills.

During an appearance on CNN’s The Source, Dean told host Kaitlan Collins, “I think he’s in deep trouble. The government’s case looks like it’s overwhelming. His federal issues have not been resolved. Trump could not pardon him in Georgia if indeed he is convicted in Georgia.”

Dean continued, “I don’t think Trump is going to make it back to the White House. I think people are starting to get a glimmer of what that could be and they don’t want it. Maybe more Republicans will do that before the primary vote; I don’t know. They’re slow learners, apparently. So I think Rudy is gonna get destroyed by this. It’s sad but true.”

Asked what Giuliani’s options could be if he runs of money to pay his legal bills, Dean said:

Well, he can get a court-appointed lawyer at some stage. Representing yourself is the worst option because anyone who represents themself is likely to make bad decisions about that representation. I think Rudy is likely to go into Chapter 11 bankruptcy of some sort. I understand his apartment is on the market, it could raise several million dollars, but he probably has a lot of debt he has to handle immediately as well, so I think bankruptcy is a potential and maybe a court-appointed attorney.

Dean went on to compare the situation to a Shakespearean tragedy, saying, “It has a Shakespearean element about it, although I don’t really think of Shakespeare when I look at Rudy in some of the news clips of him recently. It does have that kind of tragic tale that is being told in front of us, so we’ll have to all watch, and no one wishes him ill, but he’s gotten himself where he is.”

Giuliani — who was hit with 13 charges this week related to Trump’s attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, including violation of Georgia’s RICO Act — reportedly made a visit to Trump in April to request assistance with paying his legal bills.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com