On the very same day that he was implicated in a quid pro quo bribery scheme by Congressional testimony, Rudy Giuliani revealed in an interview with The Blaze that he is still in contact with Ukrainian elected officials and continues to try to dig up dirt on the Bidens.

Speaking with right-wing radio host Glenn Beck, who has been pushing his own crackpot impeachment conspiracy theories, Giuliani claimed on Wednesday to be in contact with two members of Ukraine’s parliament who could corroborate the Democratic corruption conspiracy he’s relentlessly pursued — and which has been repeatedly debunked. Just hours before Giuliani’s latest wild claims went to air, however, US Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland offered sworn testimony to the House impeachment inquiry that Giuliani personally directed a “quid pro quo” campaign demanding Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announce a corruption investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden in exchange for a one-on-one meeting with President Donald Trump.

“There are several prosecutors sitting in Kyiv right now that want to come to the US to testify,” about the Biden’s alleged corruption, Giuliani claimed. “They are not being given visas by our State Department.”

“Pompeo is the head of the State Department, Trump is the president?” Beck noted, acknowledging that their involvement in a cover-up to protect Biden seems unlikely.

“All I can tell you is that, for three or four years, is that embassy deliberately interfered with the ability to develop this story by not giving visa to [former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor] Shokin and now four or five other parliamentarians who are ready, willing, and able to testify to this and go on television, testify before committees. They have direct evidence about the bribery, the collusion, the case is a massive pay-for-play, multi-million-dollar scheme and it is an absolute travesty of justice.”

Beck then offered to travel to Ukraine to interview Giuliani’s purported witnesses and “bring back the story.”

“I will give you their names, I was in contact with two of them today,” Giuliani said.

Watch the video above, via The Blaze.

