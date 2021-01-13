President Donald Trump put out a video Wednesday telling his supporters not to be violent and to remain peaceful.

But one thing that did not come up was any acknowledgement of the false election claims he stirred up and angered his supporters about for weeks. In his first video the day of the Capitol riots last Wednesday, he repeated the baseless claim that the election was stolen.

CNN’s Dana Bash called Trump out over his video after Wolf Blitzer asked, “Do you believe, Dana, that the president actually believes what he just said?”

“No,” Bash said. “I listened to him and I’m looking at it because we have the text of it here. Give me a break. Give me a large break here! He did this under duress.”

She noted how there are concerns of additional threats in the next week, which the president addressed, and noted one “glaring” omission:

“Contrition. Any ‘I’m sorry about any role that I had in what we’re seeing right now on the screen.’ Or I don’t know, how about you know, ‘The election was free and fair, I was lying to you, America. I was trying to bully the secretary of state in Georgia into breaking the law, likely to try to find votes that didn’t exist.’ And I could just go on and on and on about the way that he was at the core of the anger that erupted here in Washington and at the Capitol last week.”

She called the video “a presidential attempt at damage control” because of the possibility the Senate could still convict him.

You can watch above, via CNN.

