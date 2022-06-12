GOP Governor Tells Fox News Trump is ‘Politically, Morally Responsible’ For Jan. 6 Riot, Many Republicans Seeking ‘Offramp’ From Ex-President

Asa Hutchinson, the Republican governor of Arkansas, told Fox News that former President Donald Trump is “politically, morally responsible” for the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Hutchinson told anchor Bret Baier on Fox News Sunday that the Jan. 6 hearings are an “important review,” though he said he did not see a “factual basis” for holding Trump criminally responsible for the attack.

“Trump is politically, morally responsible for much of what has happened, but in terms of criminal liability, I think the committee has a long way to go to establish that,” Hutchinson said.

Baier noted that Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), a leader on the House select committee investigating Jan. 6, called out pro-Trump Republicans for “defending the indefensible” and that the Wall Street Journal editorial board said Trump “betrayed his supporters by conning them.”

“I hope that the future of the Republican Party is different than former President Trump’s leadership,” Hutchinson said. “I hope we move in a different direction. I believe that what happened on January 6th is a lot at his feet. It was wrong for our country and for him to continue to push that theory I agree is the wrong direction for the Republican Party.”

“I think there is many Republicans that are looking for an offramp, new opportunities to find a leadership in the future,” he continued. “Republicans need to do a lot of soul searching as to what is the right thing here, what is the right thing to say for our party, for our democracy, for our future and not simply appeal to the basest instincts of some of our base.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

