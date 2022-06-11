‘Trump Bears Responsibility For The Mayhem’: Murdoch Papers Hit Trump with Pair of Brutal Op-eds on January 6th Hearing

The editorial boards of two papers owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corporation published scathing op-eds in light of Thursday’s bombshell congressional hearing on the January 6 Capitol riot.

The op-eds dropped not only after the subcommittee investigating the riot presented their initial findings, but also after Murdoch’s Fox News became an outlier in news media, refusing to air the primetime hearing. Network hosts like Tucker Carlson remain supportive of former President Donald Trump and have dismissed the hearing and mostly Democrat-comprised committee.

In the Wall Street Journal, the editorial board openly said Trump “bears responsibility” for what happened on January 6.

The President spread falsehoods about the election. He invited supporters to Washington on Jan. 6, tweeting on Dec. 19 that it ‘will be wild!’ He riled up the crowd and urged it to march on the Capitol. After violence began, he dawdled instead of sending help. Mr. Trump bears responsibility for the mayhem. But inspiring followers to march is not the same as leading a criminal conspiracy.

The paper was also critical of Trump’s defiant responses to the hearing. The former president has put out numerous messages on his Truth Social app, blasting those involved and even taking a swipe at his own daughter Ivanka, who said she agreed with Bill Barr’s conclusion that there is no evidence of the massive fraud Trump has been referring to for years now.

“Mr. Trump betrayed his supporters by conning them on Jan. 6, and he is still doing it,” the op-ed reads.

A similar op-ed from the New York Post accused the hearing of being a blatant political distraction from the numerous crises plaguing President Joe Biden’s administration — calling it a “Democratic campaign ad” — but also warned Republicans that it’s time to move on from the obsession of Trump on a “stolen” election and waging verbal war with anyone who disagrees with him.

Trump has become a prisoner of his own ego. He can’t admit his tweeting and narcissism turned off millions. He won’t stop insisting that 2020 was ‘stolen’ even though he’s offered no proof that it’s true. Respected officials like former Attorney General Bill Barr call his rants ‘nonsense.’ This isn’t just about Liz Cheney. Mitch McConnell, Betsy DeVos, Mark Meadows — they all knew Trump was delusional. His own daughter and son-in-law testified it was bull.

