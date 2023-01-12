GOP Operative Advises Democrats They Should Want George Santos in Congress: ‘It’s Good Politics for Them’

Former RNC Communications Director Doug Heye advised Democrats that they should be in no hurry to see Rep. George Santos (R-NY) leave the House of Representatives.

Before taking office last week, Santos came under fire after a New York Times report revealed Santos fabricated much of his life story. He lied about where he worked, having a charity, properties he allegedly owned, and being Jewish, among other tall tales.

Many Democrats and a handful of Republicans have called on Santos to resign, which he has refused to do. Meanwhile, Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has avoided saying one way or another.

On Thursday’s CNN Tonight, host Laura Coates asked Heye what Republicans should do.

“Republicans in Nassau County are already saying, ‘We don’t want him there. You’re not one of us. You cannot be there,'” Coates said. “Isn’t it a better strategy to try to pressure him and hope that you can get a Republican to replace him if you’re the Republicans right now, as opposed to waiting two years from now when you got the gift that kept on giving for two years?”

“George Santos doesn’t feel any pressure to resign whatsoever,” he replied. “So, we can talk about, what did Kevin McCarthy say or not say? What committees is he going to be on or not be on? … This guy has no pressure to resign. In fact, he’s getting paid every two weeks right now.”

Heye said Santos will stay for now because there is no way to recall him and also because expulsion from the House requires two-thirds of members to vote for it.

“There is no mechanism to remove him short of an expulsion vote, which, the last time it happened was after a member of Congress had been found guilty of bribery and racketeering,” Heye went on. “Not charged. Found guilty. So, if we want to let the legal process play out, that’s fine. That’s going to be a while.”

He added that Santos’ continued presence in the House is actually beneficial to Democrats.

“If I’m a Democrat, I might want him to stick around a little bit,” Heye said. “It’s good politics for them. Condemn him, but let him stay.”

Heye’s comments echoed those of Democratic strategist James Carville on MSNBC earlier in the week.

“Just use him as a political piñata and just keep hitting it and hitting it and hitting it,” Carville said. I think he’s more valuable there than he is gone. I really do.

