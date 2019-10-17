Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) appeared on Fox News Thurdsay night to advise President Donald Trump not to engage with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who he referred to as a “fool.”

“In terms of war of words, we both know President Trump — he’s not a turn the other cheek a kind of guy,” Kennedy told Tucker Carlson. “Pelosi knows that and I’ve talked to people who are in the meeting, she baited him, he took the bait. If he asks my opinion, and he hasn’t, I would tell him to ignore her.”

“When you argue with a fool it just proves they are two,” he added. “Now, I don’t expect the president to do that. The president visited with him last Friday. He’s angry. And here’s why he’s angry … I would think he will be charged with a high crime or misdemeanor.”

The Louisiana Republican went on to argue that Trump did not commit a crime, as being convicted of such an infraction requires proof of “intent,” which Kennedy believes Democrats will not find:

“I believe that he believes that Ukraine — the Ukrainian government — may have interfered in the 2016 election. I believe that he believes that the Bidens may have been involved in impropriety in Ukraine. and that he believes that it’s an appropriate exercise of his foreign affair powers to withhold federal taxpayer money until he is certain that the impropriety has been investigated and that any Ukrainian officials who were involved are no longer in the government”.”

It all comes down to intent and based on my conversations with the president, he honestly believes that the investigation needs to go forward to. The second point I would make. Ukrainian government — not the Ukrainian people, the Ukrainian government is historically and organically corrupt.

After noting that there is no “evidence” that the Ukraine government cleared Biden of wrongdoing, he went on to insist that even if they did publish a report proving Biden’s innocence, the country is still too “historically and organically corrupt” to trust on the matter.

During a Wednesday meeting at the White House between Trump and Pelosi, the two clashed over a number of issues, which resulted in a dramatic photo of the speaker shaking a finger at the president to go viral.

“I think I was excusing myself from the room,” Pelosi said of the picture. “At that moment I was probably saying, ’All roads lead to Putin.”

The speaker also suggested “recording … what goes on” in the meetings between Trump and congressional leaders, as she said the president’s account of the sit-down described a “different meeting,” per the Associated Press.

Trump responded in typical fashion, tweeting a picture of the incident and dubbing the moment: “Nervous Nancy’s unhinged meltdown!”

