GOP Strategist Mark McKinnon: A Monkey With a Flamethrower Would Be Better With Cash Than Trump Campaign

GOP strategist Mark McKinnon colorfully derided the apparent wanton spending of the Trump campaign during a conversation with CNN’s Brianna Keilar, saying a “monkey with a flamethrower” would be better with cash.

The conversation came in the context of the Trump campaign reporting only $63 million currently on hand with just 13 days remaining in the election, compared to Biden’s campaign $177 million in their coffers.

Keilar asked the former advisor to George Bush and John McCain if he were on Trump’s election campaign, how worried would he be about the current financial gap between Trump and Biden, and if it’s worrisome.

The creator and co-host of Showtime’s The Circus opened by citing his colleague Mike Murphy said “you could give a monkey a flamethrower and it would be more efficient in a pile of cash.”

Keilar took the metaphor literally and followed “do you feel like they have just been burning money and lighting it on fire then?”

McKinnon flatly said yes, he was being literal. “They spent exorbitant amounts of money early on, on a lot of extravagant plays like the Super bowl, spending tons of money really early,” which has left the Trump campaign little cash on hand at a time when they need to be “pressing for the advantage in a race that could arguably be close.”

