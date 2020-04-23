Gov. Andrew Cuomo called Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell the “grim reaper” on Thursday after pointing out that Kentucky gets more than New York in federal funding.

Cuomo first pushed back on McConnell’s opposition to Democratic demands for the latest coronavirus relief package and criticized him for being unwilling to help New York because it’s a blue state, calling the notion “ugly.”

Later during the briefing, Cuomo asked to “go back to my self-proclaimed grim reaper Senator Mcconnell for another second,” and noted the disparities between Kentucky and New York’s funding.

“At the end of the year, we put into that federal pot $116 billion more than we took out. His state, the state of Kentucky, takes out $148 billion more than they put in,” Cuomo said. “So he’s a federal legislator. He is distributing the federal pot of money. New York puts in more money to the federal pot than it takes out. His state takes out more than it puts in.”

“Senator Mcconnell, who’s getting bailed out here?” Cuomo asked. “It’s your state that is living on the money that we generate. Your state is getting bailed out. Not my state.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

