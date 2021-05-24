Gov. Cuomo Defends Getting Advice from Brother: Lots Of Journalists Give Me Help and Advice

At a Monday presser, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was asked about his brother CNN anchor Chris Cuomo participating in strategy calls and offering advice on handling various allegations and scandals while reporting on related topics for the cable news outlet, and offered a strange defense.

“I had conversations with my brother. I always have conversations with my brother because he’s my brother and he’s my best friend,” said the governor of the planning session conference calls with his staff and other advisors in which Chris Cuomo participated and offered his professional advice and journalistic insight.

“Obviously, he was aware of what was going on and I talked to him about it, and he told me his thoughts,” he continued. “He always tells me his thoughts. Sometimes I follow them, sometimes I don’t. He was not covering the story. He had recused himself from the story.”

By “the story” the Gov. is obviously referring to his own particular scandals regarding Covid and sexual harassment, which in the case of the former is untrue and in the case of the latter does not address Cuomo covering the topic as related to other people. Or address the position of the network as a journalistic enterprise.

But that dancing wasn’t the strange part of his defense. It was when the governor curiously asserted: “I talk to journalists about situations all the time and they tell me their thoughts and their advice.”

So his defense of getting behind the scenes media strategy from his brother who covers the news is that he also gets advice on the down low from other, unnamed journalists, who also cover the news.

Oh.

Watch the clip above, via the New York Post.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]