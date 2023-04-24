Abby Grossberg, Tucker Carlson’s former producer who is suing Fox for workplace discrimination, called his firing “Great for America!”

“This is a step towards accountability for the election lies and baseless conspiracy theories spread by Fox News, something I witnessed firsthand at the network, as well as for the abuse and harassment I endured while Head of Booking and Senior Producer for Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Grossberg said in a statement. “I think this is great for America! It’s a big win for viewers of cable news, not just those who watch Fox.”

“This is some justice for the American people and the Fox News viewers who’ve been manipulated and lied to for years, all in an attempt to boost the channel’s ratings and revenue,” she added.

Grossberg’s lawyer, Gerry Filippatos, told MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace last week his client has two legal suits pending against Fox. The first of those lawsuits was filed in Delaware, he explained, where “she is essentially alleging that there was a civil conspiracy to throw her under the bus, get her to testify falsely, to cover up Fox’s misdoings” against Dominion.

Filippatos said that Grossberg was moving from Maria Bartiromo‘s show to Carlson’s when she sat for a deposition in the Dominion defamation case. Dominion claimed Fox aired false claims accusing the company of helping overturn the 2020 election. Fox ultimately settled with Dominion for $787.5 million.

Filippatos also told Wallace his client experienced a hostile newsroom environment:

FILIPPATOS: The deposition prep, and actual deposition happened as she was going from Maria Bartiromo to Tucker Carlson. So, in deposition prep, they show her this email, and they say, you know, Dominion’s attorneys may show you something like this and say, are you offended by it, right? c-word, all sorts of horrible stuff. WALLACE: I can only imagine. FILIPPATOS: Which, by the way, was bandied about like “hello,” apparently, in the newsroom there. WALLACE: In the shocking-but-not-surprising category.

The second case was filed in the Southern District of New York, which Filippatos called “a very unique — even for me, who’s been doing this for 30 years practicing employment discrimination law — a uniquely strong case,” alleging different forms of workplace discrimination.

A Fox spokesperson released the following statement on Grossberg’s allegations:

FOX News engaged an independent outside counsel to immediately investigate the concerns raised by Ms. Grossberg, which were made following a critical performance review. Her allegations in connection with the Dominion case are baseless and we will continue to vigorously defend Fox against her unmeritorious legal claims, which are riddled with false allegations against the network and our employees.

