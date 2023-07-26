Greg Gutfeld Argues RFK Jr. ‘Would Win’ If He Ran As a Third-Party Candidate: ‘He’s Challenging My Assumptions’

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld praised conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on The Five Wednesday, arguing that if Kennedy ran as a third-party candidate he would win.

Judge Jeanine Pirro spoke of Kennedy’s lack of support in the Democratic Party following his appearance in a Fox News town hall the night before.

“Why are so many people supporting Biden and not RFK?” Pirro asked.

“Team sport, perhaps. But he did say two things that were interesting to me. The system is rigged and Americans are being lied to. Who does that sound like?” Gutfeld said in response, referring to the town hall.

“Donald Trump. Yep,” replied the co-hosts on The Five, Fox’s top-rated show.

“But before I pay compliments to Kennedy, I have to bring up what Jessica says that when Republicans embrace someone who’s running for president on the other side, you should suspect it’s not purely for altruistic purposes,” Gutfeld continued, citing co-host Jessica Tarlov.

“So, I mean, a lot of Republicans really do like him, but it’s probably because he you know, he could he could really hurt Joe,” Gutfeld continued, adding:

But the problem with the party and this is why I think he should run as a third party candidate because I do think he should, he would win, is because his party’s radical elements, what we call the woke, have embraced this fascist clampdown on language, which is what we were referring to. If you have opinions that aren’t accepted by that group, they will come after you. They will try to destroy you. It’s one of the most substantial political and moral flips in history, recent history where the party that fueled the free speech movement is now fueling its opposite. It’s incredible. I mean, they they talk about the banning of books and they can’t cite one, but they are constantly targeting people for speech, for language opinions all the time.

“The White House is going after private citizens over speech. It’s incredible,” Gutfeld continued, presumably referring to the White House slamming his controversial Holocaust remarks from earlier in the week.

“So I think, just one last. But I do think, you know, I thought his analysis of the war was dead on. We don’t talk about the war that much anymore because there’s not a lot of good news coming out of there. But and it’s hard for conservative Republicans and, you know, to admit that America has a role in this happening,” referring to Kennedy accusing the U.S. of fueling Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which Fox host Sean Hannity took issue with.

“Twenty years ago, I wouldn’t buy into it. But the world has changed. And he’s challenging my assumptions. And I think he’s in a weird way, another flip, you’re seeing Republicans who are becoming antiwar and Democrats pro-war,” Gutfeld concluded.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

