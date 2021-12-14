Greg Gutfeld is now one of the most-watched late-night comedians in the nation. He often outrates his competitors on BROADCAST channels — which, given the quality of his jokes, speaks about the deeply divided state of our nation, or a staggering decline of education. You choose.

Need an example of Gutfeld’s unique style of comedy? Look no further than last night when his wit discharged in response to CNN’s Brian Stelter was just a list of ridiculously mean insults at the expense of the media reporter’s weight. Get it? He’s overweight! And he’s pointing and laughing at him because….he’s overweight!

What set Gutfeld off? Stelter’s near real-time reaction to the stunning news that Chris Wallace is leaving Fox News for CNN. “Chris Wallace is one of the, you know, the journalists that is at Fox who stands out like a sore thumb because the network has become more and more and more radicalized both in the Trump years and now in the Biden years,” he said Sunday during Reliable Sources.

Gutfeld played the clip of Stelter’s commentary, but only after calling him a “fabricating fart-pillow,” because alliteration is funny? Farts are funny? Farts ARE funny, to be sure, but calling someone out for farting as an insult is, well, hot air. As my dad used to tell me, “a skunk smells his own hole first.”

Gutfeld then followed with a series of insults that weren’t really funny or smart. Just the sort of mean musings of that insecure seventh-grade kid that is so afraid to get picked on about his small stature that he goes on the offense.

“Wallace sticks out like a sore thumb?” Gutfeld replied, “That’s an unoriginal metaphor, Captain Jowls.” Get it? Captain Jowls! That’s a real joke that someone wrote, pitched and likely got approved by a head writer and Gutfeld himself. Again, there is no joke there though. It’s just a mean insult. But he continued.

“You should have said Chris Wallace sticks out like my belly when I undo my bathrobe after dinner,” Gutfeld continued. “And Fox is radicalized? If only weight watchers would radicalize you, Brian.” Get it?! He needs to lose weight! Gutfeld then pivoted to former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo and reports that he tried to smear Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean. But … what the hell was that?

Or maybe a better question is this: The fuck is wrong with Gutfeld? There is PLENTY to criticize Brian Stelter about. But Gutfeld’s automatic default to ad nauseum, ad hominem attacks only debases his own platform.

To be fair, I have pointed out in the past that Greg Gutfeld is only 5′ 5″. But that was in a post about the relative height of Trump’s biggest media supporters amid the former President’s ongoing attacks on Mike Bloomberg’s height. Do I regret it? In the context of this post maybe. Then again, it was in then written in the context of something in the news.

Greg Gutfeld as a late-night host might be the biggest network win for any executive, and Fox CEO Suzanne Scott deserves kudos. But the flatly mean insults against your competitors just serves no one well. Be smarter about your critiques, please.

