Fox News’ Gutfeld Places in Top 5 Cable News Shows in Thursday Ratings Demo

Fox News’ late night show Gutfeld! was fifth overall in the 25-54 ratings demo in all of cable news on Thursday.

Fox had the five most-watched shows overall and in the demo Thursday. Tucker Carlson was first in both with 2.82 million total viewers and 524,000 in the demo. Hannity came in second with 2.59 million total and 463,000 in the demo.

Gutfeld! came in fifth in the demo, ahead of MSNBC and CNN’s top shows, with 366,000. The show received a total of 1.62 million viewers.

The top five in total viewers was rounded out by The Five (2.57 million; 374,000 in the demo), The Rachel Maddow Show (2.45 million; 345,000), and The Ingraham Angle (2.20 million; 388,000).

Fox won in total day with 1.50 million viewers and 268,000 in the demo. MSNBC came in second overall with 983,000 and third in the demo with 136,000. CNN came in third overall with 660,000 and second in the demo with 147,000.

In primetime, Fox again dominated with 2.54 million viewers and 458,000 in the demo. MSNBC took second place with 1.70 million total and 243,000 in the demo, followed by CNN with 904,000 total and 224,000 in the demo.

In the morning, Fox & Friends beat Morning Joe and New Day, with 1.19 million total viewers (214,000 in the demo) to MSNBC’s 884,000 (114,000) and CNN’s 445,000 (89,000).

