Fox News’ The Five co-host Greg Gutfeld blamed “media bloggers” for “freaking out” over a clip of Hollywood star Vince Vaughn talking with President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, Tuesday, despite the fact that much of the commentary surrounding the clip came from Fox News and Republicans.

“Are people really freaking out, or by people do we just mean people on Twitter? Which is what this is. They’re facsimiles of people,” declared Gutfeld. “They have a very low investment in their opinion. They’re not even thinking when they’re writing stuff. I’m including myself in that point.”

“But also you have media bloggers, who this is their life, to like clip out stuff and put it up there and hope they get likes and maybe they can prove to their boss that people actually read their stuff when nobody really cares,” he continued. “It’s a terrible job to have. I feel bad for you.”

Most of the commentary surrounding the clip on Tuesday, however, came from Republicans and Fox News itself.

Fox News ran several segments on the alleged controversy, with White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley claiming on Fox & Friends, “Democrats seem to be more upset at this exchange than they do over Soleimani killing American citizens.”

Steve Doocy suggested it could lead to civil war, and FoxNews.com published no less than three pieces on the clip– entirely centered on the “liberal outrage.”

Fox News guest Jamie Weinstein, however, told viewers, “This is just a few knuckleheads on Twitter getting angry. It doesn’t seem to be something that’s going to migrate off Twitter.”

