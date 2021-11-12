Greg Gutfeld Bashes #FreeBritney Advocates: ‘This Movement Has the Intellectual Depth of a Kiddie Pool’

Britney Spears and the #FreeBritney movement realized their dreams on Friday when a judge in Los Angeles terminated the singer’s conservatorship. Her quest to end the controversial arrangement received a boost in public support after a documentary called Framing Britney Spears was released early this year.

The Five’s Greg Gutfeld reacted to the news with apathy.

“I don’t care, I absolutely don’t care.” he averred. But he noted that he gets paid to render opinions on TV, and so, he said, “I’m going to pretend to care.”

“I’m deeply concerned about this and I’ll tell you why,” he continued. “How does anybody know anything about what’s going on in her life other than her family? And yet you have this movement based on watching a documentary, and all of these people – how much time do you have in your life to protest over somebody who doesn’t even know you exist?”

He added, “Shouldn’t you be spending time with your family? Shouldn’t you be worried about what’s going on in your town?”

“This movement has the intellectual depth of a kiddie pool,” he went on “But like I said, I really don’t care. I think she has serious mental issues and her family was probably dealing with that, but nobody cares because they’re the bad guy.”

Cohost Jessee Watters reacted by saying he cares while impishly calling himself “a feminist.”

“It’s too long that men in this country have been allowed to institutionalize women, lobotomize women, and then force them into conservatorships and then live off of their earnings. And I’m glad that this very, very effective lawyer swooped in and took away this gross arrangement.”

He added, “Is she the most balanced person? Of course not. Have you seen the rest of the country? I mean, the rest of the country’s crazy, too. She should be allowed to be just as crazy.”

“That’s beautiful,” responded Gutfeld.

Watch above via Fox News.

