White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki appeared on The View Friday and gave “frustrated” voting rights activists a pep talk after the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act stalled in the Senate this week.

“My advice to everyone out there who’s frustrated, sad, angry, pissed off [is] feel those emotions, go to a kickboxing class, have a margarita, do whatever you need to do this weekend, a then wake up on Monday morning,” she said. “We gotta keep fighting.”

The cohosts of The Five addressed her comments later in the day, with Greg Gutfeld offering up the most memorable take.

“So Greg, you know, you just gotta have a drink, you gotta go to kickboxing class,” said Jesse Watters. “Isn’t that obvious?”

“She is my kind of lady,” Gutfeld joked, prompting laughter. “When you’re faced with serious problems, resort to violence and booze. Beat someone up, perhaps a stranger. Get loaded. Marry me, you red devil! She is the best thing about this administration.”

He added, “There’s just no competition.”

Later in the segment, cohost Gillian Turner returned to Gutfeld’s demand.

“I have reached out to the White House for comment on Greg’s marriage proposal for the press secretary,” she said. “I will let you know as soon as she gets back to me.”

“It would be polygamous,” responded Gutfeld, who is married but not to Psaki, who is also married.

Gutfeld’s jokey proposal is preposterous, of course, because everyone knows a union of Jen Psaki and Peter Doocy is the romcom America really wants.

