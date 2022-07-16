Greg Gutfeld Makes the Case for Hunter Biden 2024: ‘What Do You Think, Joe?’

Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld is pitching a Biden for the White House in 2024, but not the one already there. On Friday’s Gutfeld! the Fox News host made the case for Hunter Biden taking his dad’s place on the Democratic Party’s presidential ticket.

In his opening monologue, Gutfeld brought up the president’s sagging poll numbers and joked his controversial son may be better suited for office.

That’s right, Biden 2024, roll the nexio. That’s right, forget Joe, it’s time for Hunter. After all, Joe [Biden] says Hunter is the smartest guy he knows. So, it stands to reason he’ll be an improvement. You think I’m kidding? But hear me out. There’s a ton of reasons why Hunter would make a great president.

Hunter, Gutfeld pitched, “can’t be blackmailed,” considering the massive amount of material that has come out of his infamous laptop leak and subsequent leaks.

“Seriously, seriously what if some foreign agent approaches him and says, ‘Mr. President, we have video of you masturbating?” Hunter would probably reply ‘fine, but do you have one from this angle or this angle? How about this? I can get you high-def if you like,'” Gutfeld joked.

Hunter Biden’s new life as a profitable painter means he “knows business” too.

“And even better, the guy knows business. If anyone can. This guy could pay off the national debt. Hell, his paintings are worth a half-mil a pop. He could pump out 400 of those a month, right out of his nose,” Gutfeld said.

The 2024 presidential election is still an open field with numerous Democrats calling for a replacement for 79-year-old Biden and 76-year-old Donald Trump continuing to tease another run, but not making any sort of actual announcement. A prime position for 52-year-old Hunter Biden to be in.

“Keep it in the family. Hunter Biden 2024,” Gutfeld said. “The slogan could be ‘The Biden you can trust to make it to the top of the stairs.’ Just keep them away from your daughters and your medicine cabinet.”

