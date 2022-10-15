Gutfeld Asks Gabbard What Party She’ll Join Now That She’s Done With ‘Insane’ Dems: ‘Are You Going To Become a Scientologist?’

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld asked now-former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard on Friday’s Gutfeld! where exactly she’ll land now that she’s so publicly broken with her ex-party.

The Fox News host first congratulated Gabbard on breaking ties with her former party and gave a “welcome aboard” to the regular Fox News guest. Gabbard announced this week on The Tulsi Gabbard Show podcast that she is no longer a Democrat.

“Where are you going? Are you going to maintain the independence? Are you going to join a party? Are you going to become a scientologist?” Gutfeld joked.

According to Gabbard, she’s comfortable just being independent of political parties, though it’s sounds like the Democrats can never expect her back. The former Hawaii congresswoman blasted her former party as “insane.” She’s also definitely not joining the Church of Scientology.

“I’m an Independent. No, no is the answer to that last question,” she said. “I’ve always been an independent-minded person, even as a Demorat for over 20 years. I’ve always been an independent Democrat, but ultimately this Democratic Party has gone insane.”

Gutfeld praised Gabbard’s recent statements on Democrats as “incredibly brave,” including her calling out “anti-White racism.”

“I don’t think anybody said the stuff about the anti-White racism because people are scared of saying that because they’re afraid that then they’ll be called racists,” Gutfeld said.

“Exactly,” Gabbard agreed, going on to blast Democrats as out of touch for putting so much focus on the January 6 congressional hearings instead of tackling other issues Americans are struggling with.

In her announcement, which sparked some intense reactions, that she was ditching the Democrats, Gabbard accused the party of being “under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness.”

Before leaving her party, Gabbard had already become a frequent Fox News guest, especially on Tucker Carlson’s show. The appearances, she recently told Joe Rogan, have led to professional and personal relationships ending.

