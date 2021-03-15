Gutfeld Gives ‘Major Credit’ to Washington Post Critic Erik Wemple for Calling Out Chris Cuomo on CNN

Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld gave some “major credit” to Washington Post media critic Erik Wemple Monday for calling out CNN over the Chris Cuomo-sized elephant in the room.

On Sunday, during a Reliable Sources segment on the Andrew Cuomo scandal, Wemple called out CNN on its own air for the embarrassing “love-a-thon” interviews it allowed the Cuomo brothers to engage in for months.

As Wemple put it, it’s “a major black eye for this network.”

The Five talked about media coverage of Cuomo before showing that clip of Wemple.

“I don’t think CNN saw that coming,” Gutfeld said with a laugh. “I have to give major credit to Erik Wemple. You could see on the faces of the other guests — they’re going, ‘Wow, that’s somebody who really doesn’t care if he gets invited back.’ That’s what that’s looks like! That’s what it looks like when somebody isn’t interested trying to get a contributor job. he will actually say something!”

Wemple has written critically of Fox News on numerous occasions, Tucker Carlson in particular. After Wemple appeared on Carlson’s show in 2017, the Fox host made a running joke out of “Erik Wemple mugs” — something Katie Pavlich referenced before the hosts moved on.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

