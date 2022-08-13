Gutfeld Trashes Media, Democrats for Turning ‘Suddenly Against’ Criticizing Cops After Trump Raid: Wish ‘They Were Like This’ During Riots

Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld has no patience for Democrats and media pundits defending law enforcement amid conservative backlash over the FBI’s raid of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property. Authorities seized allegedly classified documents taken from the White House.

Gutfeld called out MSNBC and CNN hosts on Friday’s Gutfeld!, accusing them of not being nearly as supportive of law enforcement during calls to defund the police or during riots in major cities in the summer of 2020.

“Just like that, Democrats are suddenly against criticizing law enforcement,” Gutfeld said.

A small montage of media talking heads like Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski pushing back against claims FBI agents could have planted evidence was then played.

“They look miserable,” Gutfeld joked. “I wish they were like this, though, during the years of rioting and defunding when the cops really needed them. We were there the whole time and we still are. But then they went Charlie Chaplin when rioters towards cities, when Supreme Court justices were getting doxxed.”

The Fox News host included Attorney General Merrick Garland in his criticism, accusing him of prioritizing Trump over other issues, like threats against Supreme Court Justices in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned.

“Some nut tried to murder Brett Kavanaugh. Where was Garland? Dozens of crisis pregnancy centers are attacked and Garland has no leads. Ruth Bader Ginsburg did more than Garland, and she’s dead. And the press were so quiet on CNN, you can hear [Brian] Stelter’s stomach growling. Oh, it’s so cute around feeding time. He can catch like a sardine in his mouth,” Gutfeld said.

He added that criticism of the FBI is par for the course and should not be chalked up as innappropriate rhetoric.

“But yes, we criticize the FBI,” he said, “because we criticize everyone.”

