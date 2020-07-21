Tucker Carlson’s usual show handoff to Sean Hannity tonight got a bit awkward as it really looked like Hannity was arguing against what Carlson was saying in his Carlson’s end-of-show segment.

Carlson opened the segment saying the coronavirus shutdowns “indisputably crushed huge parts of the American economy” and now millions of Americans are out of work, before singling out one person who “has become extremely rich, richer than any man in history, from all of this, including a lot of the suffering.”

Carlson proceeded to go off on Jeff Bezos after the reporting that Bezos made a whopping $13 billion in one day. He said if that happened years ago, “the Democratic party would have something to say about it.”

During the segment, Carlson remarked to guest Chadwick Moore, “I’m not against wealth accumulation, I’m not against free enterprise, but $13 billion in a day suggests something is skewed with the system, no?”

Carlson and Moore went on to knock Bezos by name, with Carlson taking at shot at Bezos’ ownership of the Washington Post.

When Carlson handed off to Hannity at the end of the hour, Hannity made the following remarks offering his own take:

“People can make money, they provide goods and services people want, need, and desire? That’s America. It’s called freedom, capitalism, and as long as it’s honest, right? People decide.”

Carlson seemed very visibly taken aback by what Hannity was saying before starting his own show.

The awkward handoff got some attention on social media. After his show wrapped, Hannity took to Twitter to say he was just “reiterating Tucker’s point on NOT being versus capitalism,” adding, “I was in the chair one minute before airtime and I was specifically responding to the end of Tucker’s interview when he said he supported honest capitalism, I had not heard any of the other part of the interview.”

Hannity even offered an apology “for any misunderstanding” to both Carlson and his audience, saying “I support freedom and Capitalism. Not people taking advantage of a pandemic.”

I was very clear I support capitalism. If someone is honestly providing goods and services people want, need, and desire I’m fine with that. If they capitalize on tragedy, that’s a different issue and I was very clear. I’ve seen no evidence of that. But if I do, watch out. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) July 22, 2020

I was reiterating Tucker’s point on NOT being versus capitalism. I was in the chair one minute before airtime and I was specifically responding to the end of Tucker’s interview when he said he supported honest capitalism, I had not heard any of the other part of the interview. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) July 22, 2020

I apologize for any misunderstanding to Tucker and the fox audience. I support freedom and Capitalism. Not people taking advantage of a pandemic. If I see such evidence I will obviously condemn it. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) July 22, 2020

You can watch Carlson’s segment and the awkward show handoff above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]