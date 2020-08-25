comScore

Hannity Complains Media ‘Mob’ Won’t Show RNC, Then Talks Over Speeches MSNBC and CNN Aired

By Ken MeyerAug 25th, 2020, 8:28 am

As the 2020 Republican National Convention got underway Monday night, Fox News host Sean Hannity complained that the media wouldn’t air it. Despite that, Hannity spoke over large portions of the convention, as CNN and MSNBC aired it live.

Hannity opened his program by hyping up the incoming remarks from President Donald Trump and sniping at the “boring, hate-Trump” convention the DNC held last week. This led to Hannity predicting that the rest of the media would prove their liberal bias by completely refusing to air the convention.

“We just received a 10-minute warning that the president of the United States, he will be making remarks and an appearance and be speaking. When that happens, we will bring it to you. We’ll also bring you a lot of the convention, we’ll get to that in mere moments,” said Hannity. “The mob, the media, they won’t be covering large parts of the RNC that we’ll be showing.”

The Daily Beast noted that when the DNC convention happened, Fox News frequently kept up their regular prime-time programming as they cut in and out of the speeches being given. As it turns out, Hannity handled Day 1 of the RNC the exact same way, as he repeatedly dipped out of the convention’s live feed to hold discussions with pundits like Dan Bongino and Ari Fleischer.

In one example, Hannity turned his show over to the passionate address from Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend and former Fox News host, Kimberly Guilfoyle. However, Hannity cut off Guilfoyle’s speech before her finale in order to take commentary from Judge Jeanine Pirro and Charlie Kirk. CNN, by contrast, took the whole thing from Guilfoyle, as well as the speech from Cuban American businessman Maximo Alvarez — while Fox did not.

Fox’s editorial decision was noticed on Twitter. Trump’s former campaign manager fumed that he had to turn to CNN to watch the convention, as Fox wasn’t airing enough of it for his liking.

