As the 2020 Republican National Convention got underway Monday night, Fox News host Sean Hannity complained that the media wouldn’t air it. Despite that, Hannity spoke over large portions of the convention, as CNN and MSNBC aired it live.

Hannity opened his program by hyping up the incoming remarks from President Donald Trump and sniping at the “boring, hate-Trump” convention the DNC held last week. This led to Hannity predicting that the rest of the media would prove their liberal bias by completely refusing to air the convention.

“We just received a 10-minute warning that the president of the United States, he will be making remarks and an appearance and be speaking. When that happens, we will bring it to you. We’ll also bring you a lot of the convention, we’ll get to that in mere moments,” said Hannity. “The mob, the media, they won’t be covering large parts of the RNC that we’ll be showing.”

The Daily Beast noted that when the DNC convention happened, Fox News frequently kept up their regular prime-time programming as they cut in and out of the speeches being given. As it turns out, Hannity handled Day 1 of the RNC the exact same way, as he repeatedly dipped out of the convention’s live feed to hold discussions with pundits like Dan Bongino and Ari Fleischer.

In one example, Hannity turned his show over to the passionate address from Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend and former Fox News host, Kimberly Guilfoyle. However, Hannity cut off Guilfoyle’s speech before her finale in order to take commentary from Judge Jeanine Pirro and Charlie Kirk. CNN, by contrast, took the whole thing from Guilfoyle, as well as the speech from Cuban American businessman Maximo Alvarez — while Fox did not.

Fox’s editorial decision was noticed on Twitter. Trump’s former campaign manager fumed that he had to turn to CNN to watch the convention, as Fox wasn’t airing enough of it for his liking.

Can’t believe I have to watch the convention on @CNN. Unbelievable. @FoxNews — Brad Parscale (@parscale) August 25, 2020

Hannity bragged that Fox News was the only network that will show you all of the RNC when at that very moment it was the only network that was NOT showing you (well, it was showing it in a window, with no sound) the RNC. pic.twitter.com/5QZyBdPHP2 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) August 25, 2020

Fox News viewers didn’t see Kimberly Guilfoyle’s speech because Sean Hannity brought on Judge Jeanine Pirro for analysis instead. — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) August 25, 2020

Fox, Guilfoyle’s former employer, cut away from her mid-speech. — Jeremy W. Peters (@jwpetersNYT) August 25, 2020

I had to switch to CNN to finish watching the McCloskys…Hannity let us here the speeches..@realDonaldTrump @FoxNews — Michael Reagan (@ReaganWorld) August 25, 2020

Ooof…Sean Hannity cutting away from Kimberly Guilfoyle to go to Judge Jeanine of all people is something else and here’s why… No matter how many photos you see of them smiling together, they couldn’t stand each other at Fox News. Not saying Hannity did it intentionally btw. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 25, 2020

And…Fox News dropped the feed of the #RNC2020. Who gives a crap what Sean Hannity has to say right now? #PatheticFoxNews — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) August 25, 2020

