Sean Hannity tonight defended President Donald Trump’s‘s decision to order the strike that took out Qasem Soleimani and hit the “media mob” and Democrats for “whining” in response.

He argued for the action Trump took tonight in what he called “How to Deal With the World’s Most Evil Terrorists for Dummies.”

“Iranian aggression must be checked or it will get worse,” he said. “And it has gotten worse and worse and worse. They must know their hostile actions have consequences.”

At one point he brought up the president’s threat to take out 52 Iranian targets and said, “We won’t be going with boots on the ground in Iran. That’s not going to happen. And frankly, it’s not necessary.”

Hannity said he himself does not support boots on the ground “after Vietnam and Iraq and the swamp creatures — they send our brave men and women, our national treasure, door-to-door, endless wars.”

During his monologue, Hannity hit both Democrats and the media over the outrage over Trump’s actions on Iran, saying at one point, “Despite the whining and the complaining, predictably, among Democrats and the stupid commentators on TV in the media mob, top military experts agree the president’s strategy is affective.”

Hannity’s comments were, of course, very different from Tucker Carlson an hour prior arguing for “skepticism” and ripping U.S. officials’ “built-in bias for war.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

