Fox News host Sean Hannity ripped into a New York Times report published tonight that revealed President Donald Trump‘s businesses took a much more significant financial loss in the 1980s and ’90s than previously known.

“Calls for impeachment of pretty much everyone and obsessive hysteria over decades-old tax documents that reveal nothing new and absolutely nothing illegal,” Hannity said on his show tonight in reference to the Times piece on Trump’s taxes from 1985-1994, which revealed he lost over $1.1 billion on his various business ventures in real estate, hotels, and casinos.

“The media is going nuts again,” he continued. “Oh, that’s right. Because Mueller didn’t come out the way they want, Let’s Move onto the next conspiracy theories.”

He continued by saying with a laugh “maybe Hillary Clinton colluded with China to release” Trump’s old tax returns to the Times.

“She said, ‘China, hope you’re listening release the tax returns and there they are in the New York Times,'” he added. “I know facts are hard things for some people on the left and the media mob to understand — Trump’s still a billionaire, yeah, he’s still president. We all knew that what happened in New Jersey in the casino business, yeah, it kind of went south.”

Hannity concluded by insisting that “businesses fail every day” but “the Trump Organization is still an overwhelming American success story.” He also condemned “the kind of vitriol” in the Times story, which he argued “just represents what the Democratic Party has become.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com