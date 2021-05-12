Sean Hannity went after Liz Cheney Wednesday night and said she has “psychotic rage… against all things Donald Trump.”

Cheney was ousted from GOP leadership earlier in the day because she was very publicly calling out the former president’s lies and wild conspiracy theories about the 2020 election — some of which he has continued pushing in recent statements.

Hannity took a moment during his monologue to swipe at Cheney for finally being ousted from leadership “after months of nonstop negative remarks about Trump and those who support him.”

He said Cheney is getting praise from the same news outlets that blasted her father and called him a war criminal years ago. Hannity accused her of lacking “the same passion” to fight President Joe Biden’s policies.

“My message to you, Liz, is have fun,” Hannity said. “Enjoy the sanctimonious ranks of the NeverTrump-ers.”

He even made a point of saying Cheney was not “cancelled”:

“You were removed from leadership because you put your selfish agenda ahead of the party’s agenda and the caucus fired you from your leadership position for your failure to lead the agenda. You will likely be cancelled, but it will be the people of Wyoming that cancel you, but that’s not till election day. You have plenty of time to soak in all the love from Democrats and your new friends in the media that were so kind and so loving to you and your family and your dad and your mom, just wonderful people.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

