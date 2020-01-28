Sean Hannity was pretty fired up about John Bolton tonight, but he was particularly angry with Senator Mitt Romney for his openness to calling witnesses like Bolton in the Senate impeachment trial.

Hannity said tonight that even if what Bolton’s alleging is true, it doesn’t change the case at all. As for Romney, he said, “I liked Mitt Romney. Mitt Romney I think would’ve been a great president in 2012. He was the better person to be president. I thought I was friends with Mitt Romney. I don’t recognize this guy anymore. Another one. He has been a huge disappointment.”

(He similarly said of Bolton earlier, “I’m not today recognizing the guy that I thought I knew.”)

“This sanctimonious Trump hatred is getting old, especially as you watch the president accomplishing everything you said, Mitt Romney, you wanted to have happened in the country,” Hannity continued.

He accused Romney of allowing his “personal hatred for Donald Trump” to cloud his judgment in the trial, asking, “Why don’t you go out and campaign for Quid or Pro or Quo Joe?”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

