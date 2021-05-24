Fox News’ Harris Faulkner stood out from her colleagues by crediting CNN’s Brian Stelter for acknowledging the scandal surrounding Chris Cuomo.

On Monday, Outnumbered discussed Cuomo’s involvement in strategy sessions to help his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D), address multiple accusations of sexual harassment. The segment also addressed Rick Santorum’s ouster from CNN for his offensive comments toward Native Americans.

Joe Concha, Fox News contributor, #OneLuckyGuy, and Mediaite alum, got the ball rolling as he blasted Chris Cuomo over his apologetic statement to address the scandal.

“So Chris Cuomo is fiercely loyal to his family. Okay, go work for your brother then. You do it already, you might as well get paid for that aspect,” Concha said. He went on by calling the CNN anchor “an activist,” bruising Cuomo over several of his other controversies throughout the past year, and calling him out for doing PR on behalf of his brother during their interviews together.

“If you are a woman and you appear on that show, shame on you,” Concha concluded, “because this is not somebody who believes all women as he so piously said over the last year and a half.”

The anti-CNN drumbeat continued with Tomi Lahren calling the network a “joke” and jabbing at their viewership. Kayleigh McEnany, who was a CNN conservative contributor before she was press secretary for the Trump administration, ragged on the network for keeping Cuomo employed after axing people like Santorum and Jeffrey Lord. She described both as “good [people]” while conveniently saying nothing about why they were fired as conservative commentators.

After more slams on CNN’s ratings and Emily Compagno’s snarky comment that “they are getting more coverage right now with us talking about it,” Faulkner was asked to round out the conversation. Faulkner took a noticeably different approach from the rest of the panel, grounding her thoughts around Stelter’s suggestion on Reliable Sources that Cuomo should “take a leave of absence” from the network if he wants to help out his brother.

“It’s got to come up as a topic inside that organization because they do have real journalists over there,” Faulkner said. “And at some point, they have to take a look at this and say ‘well, I don’t have my brother on the air. I wasn’t advising him on sex scandal.’ It’s very much what you don’t want in television.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

