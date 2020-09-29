comScore

BREAKING: Biden Beats Trump 48-41 in CBS News’ Instant Post-Debate Poll

By Reed RichardsonSep 29th, 2020, 11:14 pm

Trump - Biden presidential debate

Democratic challenger Joe Biden edged out President Donald Trump in the first 2020 presidential debate, according to CBS News’ instant post-debate poll.

After a chaotic, at-times completely incoherent debate where the president constantly and unabashedly interrupted not just Biden but moderator Chris Wallace, debate watchers gave the win to Biden by seven percentage points, 48% – 41%, with 10% calling the event a tie.

Though Biden won according to a plurality of debate watchers, they also offered an overwhelming verdict on the tone of the event, which was marked by incessant insults and heckling from the president.

And that negative tone did not sit well with those surveyed, who by more than a two-to-one margin said the debate made them feel “annoyed.” Only one in six — 17% — said they felt “informed” after the first of three presidential debates.

