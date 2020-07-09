House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had an approving reaction to the Supreme Court’s decision against President Donald Trump’s efforts to conceal his tax returns.

While it remains to be seen whether Congress will be able to review Trump’s financial information, the Court ruled that Trump is not immune to the criminal process and cannot block New York prosecutors from reviewing his tax returns. Pelosi responded to the rulings on Thursday while speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill, and flatly determined: “It’s not good news for the president of the United States.”

“The Supreme Court, including the president’s appointees, have declared that he is not above the law,” Pelosi said. She went on to argue that the decision re-affirms Congress’ authority to conduct oversight on the president, and the House will continue to investigate him.

“The Congress will continue to conduct oversight for the people, upholding the separation of powers that is the genius of our Constitution,” Pelosi said. “We will continue to press our case in the lower courts.”

