Kevin McCarthy Threatens Impeachment Proceedings Against AG Merrick Garland in Fox News Interview

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy raised the possibility of impeaching Attorney General Merrick Garland in light of the latest allegations and developments pertaining to Hunter Biden.

McCarthy joined Fox & Friends on Monday, where the conversation gravitated around the ongoing investigations into President Joe Biden’s son. The discussion mainly focused on the emerging allegations that Hunter Biden invoked his father’s name to demand a payment from his Chinese business partner, and IRS whistleblowers claim DOJ officials delayed in authenticating the WhatsApp text where Biden made this demand.

When Brian Kilmeade asked McCarthy if these new developments will lead to an impeachment, the speaker referred to a tweet he posted on Sunday where he used the allegations to bolster his claims about the alleged “weaponization” of the Justice Department. He also demanded answers about the disparities between IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley and Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney David Weiss, the latter of whom just offered Hunter Biden a plea deal that conservatives have condemned as too lenient.

“If it comes true what the IRS whistleblower is saying, we’re going to start impeachment inquiries on the Attorney General,” McCarthy said.

The speaker’s comments come after Weiss told House Republicans he held “ultimate authority” over the Hunter case, which Garland corroborated days ago. Garland has denied the accusation of hindering Weiss’ investigation.

Watch above via Fox News.

