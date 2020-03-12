comScore

Here’s What Fox News, CNN and MSNBC Are Doing to Defend Against Coronavirus

By Aidan McLaughlinMar 12th, 2020, 4:28 pm

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Fox News announced Thursday that it will be reducing staff at their New York headquarters and urging those who can work from home to do so starting Monday as the coronavirus spreads.

“First and foremost, we are reducing the staff footprint at our headquarters in New York and some of our bureaus and will be instituting telecommuting starting Monday, March 16th for all of those departments capable of doing so,” Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott and President Jay Wallace said in a memo to staff.

They added the network will be “reducing in studio bookings across linear platforms and where possible, shows are being directed to rely on remotes or Skype.”

“Please keep in mind that viewers rely on us to stay informed during a crisis of this magnitude and we are providing an important public service to our audience by functioning as a resource for all Americans,” Scott and Wallace wrote.

Fox News isn’t the first network to issue guidance to staffers in their New York City headquarters.

WarnerMedia, the parent company of HBO and CNN, sent an email to staff on Wednesday encouraging New York employees able to work remotely “to do so until further notice,” according to Daily Beast reporter Max Tani.

NBCU instituted a similar policy starting Monday.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Aidan McLaughlin - Editor in Chief

Aidan McLaughlin is the Editor of Mediaite. Send tips via email: [email protected] Ask for Signal. Follow him on Twitter: @aidnmclaughlin

You may also like: