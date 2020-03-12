Here’s What Fox News, CNN and MSNBC Are Doing to Defend Against Coronavirus

Fox News announced Thursday that it will be reducing staff at their New York headquarters and urging those who can work from home to do so starting Monday as the coronavirus spreads.

“First and foremost, we are reducing the staff footprint at our headquarters in New York and some of our bureaus and will be instituting telecommuting starting Monday, March 16th for all of those departments capable of doing so,” Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott and President Jay Wallace said in a memo to staff.

They added the network will be “reducing in studio bookings across linear platforms and where possible, shows are being directed to rely on remotes or Skype.”

“Please keep in mind that viewers rely on us to stay informed during a crisis of this magnitude and we are providing an important public service to our audience by functioning as a resource for all Americans,” Scott and Wallace wrote.

Fox News isn’t the first network to issue guidance to staffers in their New York City headquarters.

WarnerMedia, the parent company of HBO and CNN, sent an email to staff on Wednesday encouraging New York employees able to work remotely “to do so until further notice,” according to Daily Beast reporter Max Tani.

New: Per a company email, WarnerMedia (including HBO, CNN) is encouraging “New York-based employees who are able to work remotely, to do so until further notice,” citing New Rochelle and “a potential COVID-19 case at 30 Hudson Yards.” — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) March 11, 2020

NBCU instituted a similar policy starting Monday.

NBCU emails staff saying NY/NJ employees should begin working remotely or staggering working hours beginning on 3/16 (Monday) — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) March 11, 2020

