House Democrat Ro Khanna Ramps Up His Push to Oust Feinstein on Fox News Sunday: ‘If You’re Gonna Sign Up to Do These Jobs, Show Up!’

Congressman Ro Khanna (D-CA) visited Fox News Sunday to renew his call for Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) to resign from her post.

Throughout the past week, Khanna has argued that it’s time for Feinstein to step aside so Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA) can appoint a replacement. The 89-year-old senator missed a number of votes in recent weeks after contracting shingles, and there are also broader concerns about her cognitive decline and whether she remains capable of fulfilling her political duties.

Fox News’ Shannon Bream asked Khanna if he is also concerned about Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA), who has also missed weeks of work, due to his in-patient stay at Walter Reed for clinical depression. Khanna answered that the difference between the two absent senators is “we don’t know if [Feinstein is] even gonna show up,” whereas Fetterman has said he will return on Monday.

“It’s one thing to take medical leave and come back. It’s another thing where you’re just not doing the job,” said Khanna. “The reality here is the sense that you need to have a deference to these senators who served so long. How about a deference to the American people? How about an expectation that if you sign up to do one of these jobs, you show up?”

Khanna went on to — once again — insist his call for Feinstein’s resignation isn’t an attempt to play politics with California’s representation.

This has to do with someone who is just not showing up, and I said out loud what people have been saying in private, and this is how the Beltway works. They don’t like it when you call out someone who’s in power, and that’s why people are unlikely to do it. But we’ve had so many calls from the American people and they say ‘Yeah, that’s right. If you’re gonna sign up to do these jobs, show up!’

As Khanna reiterated his call for Feinstein’s resignation, his fellow Democratic lawmakers were simulatenously being quizzed on the Sunday shows about whether they think the senior lawmaker should step down.

