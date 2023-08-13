House Democrats Tells Jake Tapper That Hunter Biden Should Be Charged If He ‘Has Committed Crimes’

Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) told Jake Tapper that Hunter Biden should be charged if he “has committed crimes” and reaffirmed his faith in the independence of the Justice Department.

Prosecutor David Weiss was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland> as special counsel over the criminal probe into the president’s son. The younger Biden’s plea deal fell apart last month after prosecutors failed to come to an agreement over legal immunity for other possible criminal investigations into Hunter.

During an interview on Sunday with Tapper on CNN’s State of the Union, Goldman noted that he believes the DOJ is independent and praised Joe Biden.

“If Hunter Biden has committed crimes, he should be charged with them,” Goldman told Tapper. “I’m a Democrat saying that,” Goldman continued. “You don’t hear any currently elected Republican saying that if Donald Trump committed crimes, he should be charged with them and held accountable. And that’s a critical distinction that the public needs to understand.”

“I defer to the attorney general’s determination on this,” he added. “This is just another reflection of the true independence of this Department of Justice. A Trump-appointed U.S. attorney is investigating the president’s son. That is pretty remarkable. And you don’t hear from the other side a respect for the fact that Joe Biden has stayed out of this investigation.”

After the plea deal collapsed, Hunter pleaded not guilty to two tax misdemeanor charges and one gun felony in July.

Watch the segment above via CNN.

