GOP Rep. Mike Johnson appeared on CNN Sunday, where he was immediately asked about President Donald Trump’s tweet claiming Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s “teeth were falling out.”

After noting that Johnson voted against passing articles of impeachment in the House Judiciary Committee, CNN Newsroom anchor Ana Cabrera asked Johnson to respond to Trump saying “Nancy’s teeth were falling out of her mouth.”

Because Nancy’s teeth were falling out of her mouth, and she didn’t have time to think! https://t.co/rx3pcyofip — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2019

“Minutes later he tweeted calling her ‘Crazy Nancy,'” Cabrera noted. “Do you condone the president of the United States speaking about a woman, much less the Speaker of the how is this way?”

“The president has a very unorthodox style of messaging. It’s not the way that I talk or I would tweet,” Johnson responded. “But the president is very frustrated about he’s been treated. He lashes out sometimes and I think a lot of the American people understand that.”

“There’s going to be an asterisk in the history books that he was the third president to be impeached in the house. … so he’s frustrated about that,” Johnson told Cabrera.

Watch above, via CNN.

