The New York City Democratic debate Wednesday night got particularly heated between mayoral candidates Eric Adams and Andrew Yang.

Adams called out Yang on a number of fronts, including not speaking out sooner on gun violence and “not vot[ing] in municipal elections at all.”

So he asked, “How the hell do we have you become our mayor with this record like this? how will you govern a diverse city like this?”

Yang defended his own record, pointing in part to his involvement in the Georgia races that determined the balance of the U.S. Senate, before hitting back at Adams by saying, “Three out of four shootings in Brooklyn are going unsolved right now. You’re the Brooklyn borough president. The problems have been getting worse around you while you’ve been running for mayor and raising money from your friends in real estate.”

Adams responded by saying Yang hasn’t been “on the ground” and only recently “started discovering” important issues.

He even asked, “So why should we trust you now? You may flee again during a difficult time. I never fled the city, I protected this city.”

Yang retorted by bringing up how Adams has “been investigated for corruption everywhere you’ve gone,” and asked, “Is that really what we want in the next mayor? You think you’re going to enter city hall and it’s going to be different? We all know it’s going to be exactly the same, that’s why so many people on this stage don’t want you to be mayor.”

“I guess they want you to be mayor?” Adams asked with a laugh. “What am I missing here?”

Scott Stringer jumped in to say, “I think you’re both right. You both shouldn’t be mayor.”

Adams continued by saying no investigation found he did anything wrong, and called on Yang to apologize. The two of them continued clashing for a bit before the debate moved on.

You can watch above, via WABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]